Last Updated : Aug 08, 2020 04:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy JK Lakshmi Cement; target of Rs 372: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on JK Lakshmi Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 372 in its research report dated August 07, 2020.

Sharekhan's research repor on JK Lakshmi Cement


Standalone revenues were in-line in Q1FY2021, while OPM and PAT lagged estimates, owing to lower realisation led by higher clinker sales and unfavourable geographical sales mix. Management expected to announce much-awaited brownfield expansions in Q3FY2021 which would provide next leg of growth. Company has slashed debt and improves its cash position significantly, which would help planned expansions..


Outlook


We retain a Buy rating with unchanged PT of Rs. 372 given an attractive valuation and likely earnings bounceback from FY2022.



For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.


First Published on Aug 8, 2020 04:37 pm

tags #Buy #JK Lakshmi Cement #Recommendations #Sharekhan

