Buy JK Lakshmi Cement; target of Rs 372: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research repor on JK Lakshmi Cement

Standalone revenues were in-line in Q1FY2021, while OPM and PAT lagged estimates, owing to lower realisation led by higher clinker sales and unfavourable geographical sales mix. Management expected to announce much-awaited brownfield expansions in Q3FY2021 which would provide next leg of growth. Company has slashed debt and improves its cash position significantly, which would help planned expansions..

Outlook

We retain a Buy rating with unchanged PT of Rs. 372 given an attractive valuation and likely earnings bounceback from FY2022.



