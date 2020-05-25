Buy JK Lakshmi Cement; target of Rs 370: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on JK Lakshmi Cement

The Covid impact will further pull down FY21E volume by 16% YoY. However, we build in 21% vol recovery in FY22E. This along with falling energy costs in FY21 to limit standalone EBITDA decline CAGR at 3% during FY20-22E. Healthy cash flows keep leverage comfortable and support capex acceleration FY22E onwards. In 4QFY20, despite lower vols, healthy pricing in the north/Guj markets boosted standalone EBITDA/APAT by 54/133%.

Outlook

We maintain BUY on JK Lakshmi Cement with a TP of Rs 370. A sharp 16% vol dip in 4QFY20 pulled down FY20 vol by 5% YoY.







