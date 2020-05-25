Buy JK Lakshmi Cement; target of Rs 370: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on JK Lakshmi Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 370 in its research report dated May 22, 2020.
HDFC Securities' research report on JK Lakshmi Cement
The Covid impact will further pull down FY21E volume by 16% YoY. However, we build in 21% vol recovery in FY22E. This along with falling energy costs in FY21 to limit standalone EBITDA decline CAGR at 3% during FY20-22E. Healthy cash flows keep leverage comfortable and support capex acceleration FY22E onwards. In 4QFY20, despite lower vols, healthy pricing in the north/Guj markets boosted standalone EBITDA/APAT by 54/133%.
Outlook
We maintain BUY on JK Lakshmi Cement with a TP of Rs 370. A sharp 16% vol dip in 4QFY20 pulled down FY20 vol by 5% YoY.
