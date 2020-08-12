Buy JK Lakshmi Cement; target of Rs 370: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on JK Lakshmi Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 370 in its research report dated August 11, 2020.
The lockdown hit JK Lakshmi’s Q1 performance. Its revenue/ EBITDA/PAT fell 21%/15.6%/36%. Management’s focus on de-levering continues; it is keeping on hold its expansion in the North. The East and West continue to suffer from cities being locked down; pockets in the North are also locked down. The migrant labour issue resolution, firm prices, rising institutional demand, fixed-cost savings and the 10MW WHRS at Sirohi will help its performance.
Outlook
We retain our Buy call, with a `370 target (`325 earlier).
