Buy JK Lakshmi Cement; target of Rs 370: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi 's research report on JK Lakshmi Cement

The lockdown hit JK Lakshmi’s Q1 performance. Its revenue/ EBITDA/PAT fell 21%/15.6%/36%. Management’s focus on de-levering continues; it is keeping on hold its expansion in the North. The East and West continue to suffer from cities being locked down; pockets in the North are also locked down. The migrant labour issue resolution, firm prices, rising institutional demand, fixed-cost savings and the 10MW WHRS at Sirohi will help its performance.

Outlook

We retain our Buy call, with a `370 target (`325 earlier).

