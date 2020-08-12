172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-jk-lakshmi-cement-target-of-rs-370-anand-rathi-5688131.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2020 04:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy JK Lakshmi Cement; target of Rs 370: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on JK Lakshmi Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 370 in its research report dated August 11, 2020.

Anand Rathi 's research report on JK Lakshmi Cement


The lockdown hit JK Lakshmi’s Q1 performance. Its revenue/ EBITDA/PAT fell 21%/15.6%/36%. Management’s focus on de-levering continues; it is keeping on hold its expansion in the North. The East and West continue to suffer from cities being locked down; pockets in the North are also locked down. The migrant labour issue resolution, firm prices, rising institutional demand, fixed-cost savings and the 10MW WHRS at Sirohi will help its performance.


Outlook


We retain our Buy call, with a `370 target (`325 earlier).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 12, 2020 03:31 pm

tags #Anand Rathi #Buy #JK Lakshmi Cement #Recommendations

