you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 23, 2020 12:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy JK Lakshmi Cement; target of Rs 340: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on JK Lakshmi Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 340 in its research report dated May 21, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on JK Lakshmi Cement


JK Lakshmi Cement (JKLC) posted strong set of Q4FY20 earnings with beat of 11%/16% on PL/Consensus EBITDA estimate on the back of lower than expected costs. Strong profitability in North and Gujarat regions helped company to offset the weakness in Eastern region (25% of total volumes). Tight discipline, bottomed-out demand and limited capacity addition would help sustain margins in North and Gujarat regions. East region would witness flooding of capacity addition over next couple of years. However, we do not expect further deterioration in region’s margins given the wafer thin margins (with near nil RoCE) and likely consolidation. Commissioning of CPP, WHR and split grinding unit at Odisha further boosted the cost competitiveness of its East operations.



Outlook


Supported by attractive valuations (EV/EBITDA of 5.5x/4.0x FY21e/FY22e), we maintain BUY with TP of Rs340, EV/EBITDA of 6.0x FY22e.




For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Read More
First Published on May 23, 2020 12:08 pm

tags #Buy #JK Lakshmi Cement #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

