Last Updated : Feb 25, 2019 04:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy JK Lakshmi Cement; target of Rs 335: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on JK Lakshmi Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 335 in its research report dated February 12, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on JK Lakshmi Cement


JK Lakshmi Cement reported a mixed set of Q3FY19 numbers. Net sales increased 11.7% YoY to Rs 935 crore (vs. I-direct estimate of Rs 895 crore), driven by 9% volume growth to ~ 2.3 MT (vs. I-direct estimate of 2.2 MT). Realisations were at Rs 4056/t (marginally lower than I-direct estimate of Rs 4083/t) On the margin front, EBITDA margins fell 78 bps YoY to 10.5% (below I-direct estimate of 13.1%) due to higher freight and power & fuel costs. EBITDA/t was at Rs 426/t (below I-direct estimate of Rs 534/t), down 4.4% YoY led by higher RM costs due to clinker purchase from outside and other expenses due to plant maintenance costs The work on 20 MW power plant and Odisha GU is progressing as per the schedule and is expected to get commissioned by Q4FY19E.


Outlook


Hence, we continue to maintain BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 335/share (i.e. at $65/tonne on FY20E capacity of 13.0 MT, 11x FY20E EV/EBITDA).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Feb 25, 2019 04:37 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #JK Lakshmi Cement #Recommendations

