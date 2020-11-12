Buy JK Lakshmi Cement: target of Rs 335: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on JK Lakshmi Cement

JK Lakshmi’s Q2FY21 performance was above estimates mainly on account of better-than-expected sales volume. The company also managed to improve its margins despite a fall in realisations leading to better-than-expected overall performance for the quarter. Plant utilisation was at 82% for the quarter led by improved sales volumes. Total sales volume grew 16% YoY to 2.4 MT, ahead of our expected sales volume of 2.1 MT. On the other hand, realisation dipped 3.7% YoY to Rs 4,371/tonne (vs. I-direct estimate: Rs 4,250/t). This led to revenue growth of 11.7% YoY to Rs 1044.8 crore (vs. I-direct estimate: 907.5 crore). Though realisation declined, total production cost per tonne also fell 6.0% YoY leading to a 198 bps YoY expansion in margins. EBITDA margins came in at 17.9% (vs. I-direct estimate: 16.2%) with EBITDA per tonne at Rs 781/tonne (vs. I-direct estimate: Rs 690/t). The major contributors to cost reductions were P&F and freight costs that were down 15.1% YoY (led by lower pet coke prices) and 5.1% YoY, respectively. As a result, net profit posted growth of 75.5% YoY.

Outlook

While b/s stays healthy with D/E of 0.6x, the growth concern beyond FY23E is now being addressed with new capacity expansion. The company is trading at an EV/t of $51 and 4.9x FY22E EV/EBITDA, thus providing valuation comfort. We maintain BUY recommendation with a target price of Rs 335/share (@ 5.5x FY22E EV/EBITDA).

