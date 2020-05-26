Buy JK Lakshmi Cement target of Rs 325: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on JK Lakshmi Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 325 in its research report dated May 22, 2020.
Anand Rathi 's research report on JK Lakshmi Cement
Its strong operating performance (higher realisations, cost savings) offset JK Lakshmi’s 16% y/y volume loss. Q4 FY20 EBITDA/PAT grew 54%/133% y/y, whereas revenue dipped 9.5% y/y. The focus in the current context on de-levering before expanding capacity is good. Further, constant rationalising of logistic costs, greater petcoke consumption and the proposed 10MW WHRS at Sirohi would be great helps. We retain our Buy call, with a `325 target (`296 earlier).
Outlook
We expect volumes to dip 8% in FY21, and grow 9% in FY22. We retain our Buy recommendation, with a target of `325, on 7x FY22e EV/ EBITDA.
