Buy JK Lakshmi Cement target of Rs 325: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi 's research report on JK Lakshmi Cement

Its strong operating performance (higher realisations, cost savings) offset JK Lakshmi’s 16% y/y volume loss. Q4 FY20 EBITDA/PAT grew 54%/133% y/y, whereas revenue dipped 9.5% y/y. The focus in the current context on de-levering before expanding capacity is good. Further, constant rationalising of logistic costs, greater petcoke consumption and the proposed 10MW WHRS at Sirohi would be great helps. We retain our Buy call, with a `325 target (`296 earlier).

Outlook

We expect volumes to dip 8% in FY21, and grow 9% in FY22. We retain our Buy recommendation, with a target of `325, on 7x FY22e EV/ EBITDA.



