Buy JK Lakshmi Cement; target of Rs 305: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on JK Lakshmi Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 305 in its research report dated May 21, 2020.
Emkay Global Financial's report on JK Lakshmi Cement
JKLC’s Q4 results were above our estimates as the lower realization was offset by a higher-than-expected decline in opex. EBITDA was at Rs2bn (est. of 1.73bn), OPM came in at 19% (est. of 15.8%), and EBITDA/ton stood at Rs818 (est. of Rs691). Key positive was a 5.1% qoq decline in Opex/ton, owing to lower freight, energy and other expenses. Key negatives were: 1) volume decline of 16.3% yoy vs. estimate of 15% decline and 2) realization decline of 0.5% qoq vs. our estimate of 1.5% qoq growth. Current utilization has improved to 65-70% after the disruption caused by the lockdown. However, management believes that volumes may come under pressure in the rural areas after the initial spurt. Cement prices are up by Rs10-15/bag in the North, Central and East regions. Expansion plans have been kept on hold.
Outlook
We raise FY21-23E EBITDA by 8-11% due to lower opex, which may remain subdued with lower petcoke prices and the commissioning of WHRS at Sirohi. Valuations are attractive at 5.5x FY22E EV/EBITDA and EV/ton of US$35. Maintain Buy/OW in sector EAP.
