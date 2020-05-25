Buy JK Lakshmi Cement; target of Rs 305: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's report on JK Lakshmi Cement

JKLC’s Q4 results were above our estimates as the lower realization was offset by a higher-than-expected decline in opex. EBITDA was at Rs2bn (est. of 1.73bn), OPM came in at 19% (est. of 15.8%), and EBITDA/ton stood at Rs818 (est. of Rs691). Key positive was a 5.1% qoq decline in Opex/ton, owing to lower freight, energy and other expenses. Key negatives were: 1) volume decline of 16.3% yoy vs. estimate of 15% decline and 2) realization decline of 0.5% qoq vs. our estimate of 1.5% qoq growth. Current utilization has improved to 65-70% after the disruption caused by the lockdown. However, management believes that volumes may come under pressure in the rural areas after the initial spurt. Cement prices are up by Rs10-15/bag in the North, Central and East regions. Expansion plans have been kept on hold.

Outlook

We raise FY21-23E EBITDA by 8-11% due to lower opex, which may remain subdued with lower petcoke prices and the commissioning of WHRS at Sirohi. Valuations are attractive at 5.5x FY22E EV/EBITDA and EV/ton of US$35. Maintain Buy/OW in sector EAP.







