App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 22, 2020 10:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy JK Lakshmi Cement; target of Rs 260: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on JK Lakshmi Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 260 in its research report dated May 21, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on JK Lakshmi Cement


JK Lakshmi Cement reported better-than-expected Q4FY20 numbers. Revenues for Q4FY20 fell 9.5% YoY to Rs 1,061 crore (vs. I-direct estimates of Rs 910 crore). Revenues declined on account of a 15.1% drop in volumes YoY to 2.5 MT (vs. I-direct estimate of 2.11 MT). Average realisations for the quarter were at Rs 4,242 per tonne (vs. I-direct estimate of Rs 4,320/t). Prices remaining high in north and west supported realisation growth. EBITDA margins of the company expanded 784 bps YoY to 19% while EBITDA/t increased 81% YoY to Rs 808/t (vs. I-direct estimate of Rs 650/t) led by improved realisations and benign costs (freight costs, power & fuel expenses reduced 8.6%, 7.9% YoY, respectively, on a per tonne basis). Absolute EBITDA increased 54% YoY to Rs 202 crore (vs. I-direct estimate of Rs 136.9 crore). Higher operating profit led to a sharp improvement in PAT, which increased 133% YoY to Rs 100.8 crore (vs. I-direct estimate of 35.6 crore).


Outlook


Despite the weak scenario, the company’s B/S would remain healthy, with D/E not expected to cross 1x. RoCE and RoIC are expected to bounce back in FY22E to double digits. Furthermore, current levels imply that JK Lakshmi Cement is trading at an EV/t of $33 and 4.4x FY22E EV/EBITDA, thus providing valuation comfort and considerable margin of safety. Thus, we maintain BUY rating on the company. Valuing JK Lakshmi Cement at 5.5x FY22E EV/EBITDA, we arrive at a target price of Rs 260/share.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Read More
First Published on May 22, 2020 10:20 am

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #JK Lakshmi Cement #Recommendations

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

GDP growth to remain negative in FY 20-21, says RBI Governor Das

GDP growth to remain negative in FY 20-21, says RBI Governor Das

Coronavirus pandemic | India records biggest single-day spike of 6,088 COVID-19 cases; death toll mounts to 3,583

Coronavirus pandemic | India records biggest single-day spike of 6,088 COVID-19 cases; death toll mounts to 3,583

North Korea's Kim Jong Un keeps low public profile in May: Analysts

North Korea's Kim Jong Un keeps low public profile in May: Analysts

most popular

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.