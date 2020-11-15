PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 15, 2020 01:14 PM IST

Buy JK Lakshmi Cement; target of Rs 143: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on JK Lakshmi Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 143 in its research report dated November 12, 2020.

Anand Rathi 's research report on JK Lakshmi Cement


A steep sequential recovery in J Kumar’s execution clearly indicates the returning pace of execution, but it still seems to have been constrained by its urban/city-centric portfolio, which suffered a more pronounced impact of Covid-related issues. Nevertheless, the gradual execution is an augury and raises hopes of better times. The OB provides ample assurance and the balance sheet is well-placed to support a ramp-up in scale of operations.


Outlook


The gradually improving operations and comforting valuations make us retain our Buy rating, with a higher TP of Rs143 (earlier Rs141).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 15, 2020 01:14 pm

