English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy JK Cement; target of Rs 3170: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on JK Cement recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3170 in its research report dated October 31, 2022.

    Broker Research
    November 01, 2022 / 08:51 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on JK Cement


    JK Cement (JKCE) is increasing its grey cement capacity by 27% to 18.7mtpa by FY23-end, driving a CAGR of 11% in grey cement volume over FY22-25E. JKCE further intends to increase its grey cement capacity to 25mtpa by FY25E. Over FY22-25E, we expect a 12% EBITDA CAGR (~13% CAGR in grey cement and ~10% CAGR in white cement). Improvement in grey cement profitability will be driven by cost-saving initiatives (increasing blended cement share, renewable energy, and alternative fuel) and improvement in realization with increasing exposure in North and Central India. We estimate cumulative OCF (consolidated) at INR52b over FY23-25E, which will partly support further capex requirement. Consolidated net debt is estimated to peak out by FY24 and deleveraging will start from FY25 onwards.


    Outlook


    We upgrade JKCE to Buy, valuing it at 13.5x Sep’FY24E EV/EBITDA (premium to its five year average one year forward EV/EBITDA of 12.5x) to arrive at our TP of INR3,170, an upside of 17% from its current levels. Earlier, we had downgraded the stock to Neutral from Buy in Nov-21, considering rich valuations and looming concerns of input cost pressures.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    JK Cement - 01-11-2022 - moti

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #JK Cement #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: Nov 1, 2022 08:51 pm