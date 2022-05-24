 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy JK Cement; target of Rs 2850: ICICI Direct

Broker Research
May 24, 2022 / 07:05 PM IST

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on JK Cement with a target price of Rs 2850 in its research report dated May 24, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on JK Cement

With 14.7 MT grey cement capacity, JK Cement is the fourth largest player in North India contributing over 40% of its revenues. The company also has a presence in the western region in Gujarat, Maharashtra and southern region in which Karnataka is a key market for the company. It is also the second largest producer of white cement (0.6 MT) and wall putty (1.2 MT) in India • The company is adding another 4 MT integrated cement capacity in the central region that will take its capacity to 18.7 MT by FY23E.

Outlook

We now upgrade our rating from HOLD to BUY. We value the company at Rs 2850/share (i.e. at 13x FY24E EV/EBITDA).

TAGS: #Hold #ICICI Direct #JK Cement #Recommendations
first published: May 24, 2022 07:05 pm
