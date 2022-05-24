Buy JK Cement; target of Rs 2850: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on JK Cement

With 14.7 MT grey cement capacity, JK Cement is the fourth largest player in North India contributing over 40% of its revenues. The company also has a presence in the western region in Gujarat, Maharashtra and southern region in which Karnataka is a key market for the company. It is also the second largest producer of white cement (0.6 MT) and wall putty (1.2 MT) in India • The company is adding another 4 MT integrated cement capacity in the central region that will take its capacity to 18.7 MT by FY23E.

Outlook

We now upgrade our rating from HOLD to BUY. We value the company at Rs 2850/share (i.e. at 13x FY24E EV/EBITDA).

