    Buy JK Cement; target of Rs 2850: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on JK Cement with a target price of Rs 2850 in its research report dated May 24, 2022.

    May 24, 2022 / 07:05 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on JK Cement


    With 14.7 MT grey cement capacity, JK Cement is the fourth largest player in North India contributing over 40% of its revenues. The company also has a presence in the western region in Gujarat, Maharashtra and southern region in which Karnataka is a key market for the company. It is also the second largest producer of white cement (0.6 MT) and wall putty (1.2 MT) in India • The company is adding another 4 MT integrated cement capacity in the central region that will take its capacity to 18.7 MT by FY23E.


    Outlook


    We now upgrade our rating from HOLD to BUY. We value the company at Rs 2850/share (i.e. at 13x FY24E EV/EBITDA).


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Broker Research
    Tags: #Hold #ICICI Direct #JK Cement #Recommendations
    first published: May 24, 2022 07:05 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.