Buy JK Cement; target of Rs 2643: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market is bullish on JK Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2643 in its research report dated February 09, 2021.

February 16, 2021 / 05:23 PM IST
 
 
Dolat Capital Market's research report on JK Cement


JKCE’s revenue was in line and EBITDA, EBITDA/tn and PAT was above estimates. Volumes and realization were in line and cost lower than estimates. This is the highest ever quarterly revenue, EBITDA, EBITDA/tn and PAT for the company. JKCE posted strong set of numbers with 25.3%/ 61.6%/ 73.2% YoY growth in revenue/ EBITDA/ PAT to Rs17.6 bn/ Rs4.5 bn/ Rs2.4 bn in Q3FY21 led by 23.9% YoY growth in blended volume coupled with increase in blended realization by +1.2% YoY (+0.7 QoQ). We expect 14.0%/ 17.1%/ 20.6% revenue/ EBITDA/ APAT CAGR over FY20-23E led by 18.4%/ 13.5%/ 10.0% blended volume growth and (2.0%)/ 1.3%/ 0.9% blended cement realization growth in FY21E/ FY22E/ FY23E. We increase our revenue and EBITDA estimates by 4.9%/ 4.9%/ 4.9% and 9.7%/ 8.5%/ 9.4% for FY21E/ FY22E/ FY23E factoring 9MFY21 results. Accordingly, we increase our APAT estimates by 15.5%/ 10.2%/ 14.8% for FY21E/ FY22E/ FY23E. We like JKCE because of its sizable presence in higher EBITDA margin contributing white cement & putty business and healthy cash generation & RoE.



Outlook


Moreover, its recently commissioned 4.2mtpa and upcoming 4mtpa strategical expansion into strong pricing markets of north/central will benefit it. Thus, we maintain Buy with revised TP of Rs2,643 (11x FY23E EV/EBITDA + 0.5x FY23E CWIP + 1x PB investment in Fujairah, UAE).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Dolat Capital Market #JK Cement #Recommendations
first published: Feb 16, 2021 05:23 pm

