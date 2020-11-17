Buy JK Cement; target of Rs 2110: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on JK Cement

During 2QFY21, JK Cement’s (JKCE’s) consol revenue/EBITDA/APAT soared 24/69/170% YoY to Rs 16.34/4.31/2.21bn respectively. Both grey and white/putty businesses reported solid volume growth and margin expansions on good demand and continued cost controls. A robust 2Q along with working capital release cooled off leverage. We continue to like JKCE for its continued healthy traction across both the businesses.

Outlook

We maintain BUY rating on the stock with a revised TP of Rs 2,110/share (10x consolidated Sep’22EEBITDA).

