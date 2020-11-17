PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 17, 2020 10:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy JK Cement; target of Rs 2110: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on JK Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2110 in its research report dated November 12, 2020.

HDFC Securities' research report on JK Cement


During 2QFY21, JK Cement’s (JKCE’s) consol revenue/EBITDA/APAT soared 24/69/170% YoY to Rs 16.34/4.31/2.21bn respectively. Both grey and white/putty businesses reported solid volume growth and margin expansions on good demand and continued cost controls. A robust 2Q along with working capital release cooled off leverage. We continue to like JKCE for its continued healthy traction across both the businesses.


Outlook


We maintain BUY rating on the stock with a revised TP of Rs 2,110/share (10x consolidated Sep’22EEBITDA).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 17, 2020 10:54 am

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #JK Cement #Recommendations

