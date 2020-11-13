Buy JK Cement; target of Rs 2090: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on JK Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2090 in its research report dated November 11, 2020.
Q2 results were better than expectations, owing to low operating costs and high realization of grey cement (down 2.9% qoq vs. estimated decline of 4.9%). EBITDA stood at Rs4.1bn vs. estimated Rs3.1bn and OPM was at 26.5% vs. estimated 20.2%. Key positives: 1) Grey cement’s volume growth at 28.4% yoy as JKCE benefits from new capacities; 2) White cement & putty volume growth at 9.4% yoy; 3) UAE subsidiary’s EBITDA at Rs207mn vs. Rs18mn in Q2FY20 and a loss of Rs27mn in Q1FY21. JKCE completed grinding unit of 0.7mt at Balasinor, Gujarat, and putty expansion of 0.3mt in Katni, Madhya Pradesh in Oct’20. Management believes that there is a scope for cost savings from the new plants (Rs100/ton from Q4) as they are still in the stabilization phase. Price improvement was seen in the trade and non-trade segment in Oct’20.
Outlook
We raise FY21/22/23 EBITDA estimates by 5.3%/2.3%/2.8% on higher realization assumptions. JKCE benefits from stable cash flows in white cement (OPM of 25-30% in last 10 years). Costsaving strategies should help grey cement profits. Maintain Buy.
