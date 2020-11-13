Buy JK Cement; target of Rs 2090: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's report on JK Cement

Q2 results were better than expectations, owing to low operating costs and high realization of grey cement (down 2.9% qoq vs. estimated decline of 4.9%). EBITDA stood at Rs4.1bn vs. estimated Rs3.1bn and OPM was at 26.5% vs. estimated 20.2%. Key positives: 1) Grey cement’s volume growth at 28.4% yoy as JKCE benefits from new capacities; 2) White cement & putty volume growth at 9.4% yoy; 3) UAE subsidiary’s EBITDA at Rs207mn vs. Rs18mn in Q2FY20 and a loss of Rs27mn in Q1FY21. JKCE completed grinding unit of 0.7mt at Balasinor, Gujarat, and putty expansion of 0.3mt in Katni, Madhya Pradesh in Oct’20. Management believes that there is a scope for cost savings from the new plants (Rs100/ton from Q4) as they are still in the stabilization phase. Price improvement was seen in the trade and non-trade segment in Oct’20.

Outlook

We raise FY21/22/23 EBITDA estimates by 5.3%/2.3%/2.8% on higher realization assumptions. JKCE benefits from stable cash flows in white cement (OPM of 25-30% in last 10 years). Costsaving strategies should help grey cement profits. Maintain Buy.

