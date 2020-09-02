172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-jk-cement-target-of-rs-1725-icici-securities-2-5787651.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 02, 2020 11:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy JK Cement: target of Rs 1725: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities is bullish on JK Cement recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1725 in its research report dated September 01, 2020.

ICICI Securities research report on JK Cement


JK Cement’s (JKCE) Q1FY21 standalone EBITDA declined 29% YoY to Rs2.15bn, marginally better than our/consensus estimates of Rs1.96bn owing to lower costs. Total cost/te declined 4% YoY (I-Sec: 1% YoY) owing to reduction / deferment of discretionary costs. Hence, blended EBITDA/te was down only 7% YoY to Rs1,219/te (I-Sec: Rs1,125/te). We believe ramping-up of new capacity at Mangrol would not only provide additional volumes but also improve cost structure / profitability. Consolidated net debt is likely to peak out at Rs24bn in FY21E as JKCE could generate OCF of >Rs10bn p.a. from FY22E which would be sufficient for its future capex requirements.



Outlook


We maintain our FY21E-FY22E EBITDA with target price unchanged at Rs1,725/share (10x FY22E EV/E). Maintain BUY.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 2, 2020 11:26 am

tags #Buy #ICICI Securities #JK Cement #Recommendations

