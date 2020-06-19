Buy JK Cement; target of Rs 1460: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities is bullish on JK Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1460 in its research report dated June 19, 2020.
ICICI Securities research report on JK Cement
Key takeaways from JK Cement’s (JKCE) management concall include: i) Q4FY20 realisation included reversal of dealer incentive provision amounting to ~Rs250mn (Rs94/te); ii) volumes in Jun’20 are trending higher YoY though FY21 demand outlook remains uncertain; iii) Rs100/te cost savings is possible over next two years owing to better cost efficiencies of new capacities and lower input prices; company is also targeting fixed-cost reduction of Rs600mn-700mn in FY21; iv) capex is likely to be Rs7bn in FY21; v) consolidated net debt is likely to peak out at Rs25bn-26bn in FY21.
Outlook
Maintain BUY with target price unchanged at Rs1,460/share, based on 9x FY22E EV/E.
