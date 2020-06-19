App
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2020 05:50 PM IST

Buy JK Cement; target of Rs 1460: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities is bullish on JK Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1460 in its research report dated June 19, 2020.

ICICI Securities research report on JK Cement


Key takeaways from JK Cement’s (JKCE) management concall include: i) Q4FY20 realisation included reversal of dealer incentive provision amounting to ~Rs250mn (Rs94/te); ii) volumes in Jun’20 are trending higher YoY though FY21 demand outlook remains uncertain; iii) Rs100/te cost savings is possible over next two years owing to better cost efficiencies of new capacities and lower input prices; company is also targeting fixed-cost reduction of Rs600mn-700mn in FY21; iv) capex is likely to be Rs7bn in FY21; v) consolidated net debt is likely to peak out at Rs25bn-26bn in FY21.


Outlook


Maintain BUY with target price unchanged at Rs1,460/share, based on 9x FY22E EV/E.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 19, 2020 05:50 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Securities #JK Cement #Recommendations

