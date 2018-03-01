Buy JK Cement; target of Rs 1234: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's report on JK Cement

JK Cement reported a revenue of ` 11.2bn (+26.8% YoY, +1.7% QoQ), 2% higher than D’est. The cement dispatches during the quarter rose by 20.3% YoY (+4.5% QoQ). Grey Cement dispatches increased by 21.5% YoY (+5.1% QoQ). The white cement & wall putty sales during the quarter stood at 0.3Mt (+12.5% YoY, flat on QoQ). The blended realisation for the quarter increased by 5.4% YoY (-2.7% QoQ), Grey Cement realisation increased by 6.9% YoY (-3.2% QoQ), and white cement realisation registered rise of 3.1% YoY (2.0% QoQ).

Outlook

We expect JK Cement to report Domestic Volume CAGR of 12.8% to 11.3 MnT (Grey + White Cement) over FY17 - 20E and Revenue CAGR of 15.5% to ` 61.2bn over FY17 - 20E. These would drive operating and Net earnings CAGR by 20.8% & 35.6% respectively. At CMP JK Cement is trading at 10.1x/8.8x, FY19E/20E EV/EBITDA. We roll over to FY20E and raise our target price to RS 1,234/share.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.