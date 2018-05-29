App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 29, 2018 04:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy JK Cement; target of Rs 1175: Cholamandalam Securities

Cholamandalam Securities is bullish on JK Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1175 in its research report dated May 18, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Cholamandalam Securities' research report on JK Cement


JKCE posted a strong revenue growth of 28.0%YoY to INR 13.2bn led by higher volume and realization in both Grey & white cement segments. Grey cement volume grew by 27.3% YoY to 2.4mt, led by 26.8% YoY growth from Northern plants. Southern plants too posted an impressive 23.8% yoy growth. Realization was up by 6% YoY to INR 3,887/tn.   Company's white cement (including wall putty) segment volume grew by 10.7% YoY (Wall putty volume was up 18% YoY, White cement volume grew by 3.1% YoY). Realization was up by 2.8% YoY.  Raw material costs rose 22.8% YoY to INR 3,092mn (Blended Raw material cost/ton declined by 8.5%YoY to INR 750). Freight costs increased sharply by 59% YoY to INR 3.282mn (Blended Freight cost/ton increased by 27.1%YoY to INR 1,207). Power & fuel costs increased by 57.4%YoY to INR 2,832mn (Power cost/ton increased by 25.8%YoY to INR 1,041). EBITDA contracted by 4.6% YoY to INR 1.8bn led by higher power and fuel cost and freight costs. Blended EBITDA/tn contracted  23.8% YoY to INR 699. PAT grew by 104.9% YoY to 515mn despite lower operating margins due to favourable base effect w.r.t taxation.


Outlook


Increased capacity coupled with higher capacity utilization (due to expected improvement in Industry’s demand-supply dynamics mainly led by increase in infrastructure spending and affordable housing under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna) augurs well for JKCE going ahead.  At CMP the stock trades at EV/EBITDA 10.1X and 9.2X FY19E & 20E respectively. We rate the stock BUY with a price target of INR 1175 based on EV/EBITDA multiple of 10X FY20E.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Cholamandalam Securities #JK Cement #Recommendations

