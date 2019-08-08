App
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2019 03:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy JK Cement; target of Rs 1166: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on JK Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1166 in its research report dated August 06, 2019.

Dolat Capital's research report on JK Cement


JKCE posted a strong set of numbers with 19%/ 101.8%/ 211.8% YoY growth in revenue/ EBITDA/ APAT to `11.3 bn/ `3 bn/ `1.5 bn in Q2FY20 driven by strong 19.4% YoY/ 11% QoQ blended realization growth. We expect 15.1/ 20.3%/ 15.9% revenue/ EBITDA/ APAT CAGR over FY19-21E led by 8.9%/ 12.3% blended volume growth and 6.5%/ 1.8% blended cement realization growth in FY20E/ FY21E. We like JKCE because of its sizable presence in higher EBITDA margin (25-28%) contributing white cement & putty business. Moreover, its strategical expansion (4.2mtpa by FY20E) of its grey cement into strong pricing markets of north/central will benefit it. Considering JKCE’s healthy cash generation & RoE, D/E at 1x, and 4.2mtpa (40.1% increase) grey cement expansion, current valuation of 9.7x/ 8.7x for FY20E/21E EV/EBITDA is attractive.


Outlook


We recommend BUY with a TP of `1,166 (10x FY21E EV/EBITDA).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Aug 8, 2019 03:32 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #JK Cement #Recommendations

