Last Updated : May 29, 2019 10:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy JK Cement; target of Rs 1150: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on JK Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1150 in its research report dated May 22, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on JK Cement


JK Cement reported a strong operational performance for Q4FY19 broadly meeting our topline estimates and beating the EBITDA, PAT expectations. Revenues posted 13.4% growth YoY to Rs 1492 crore (above I-direct estimate of Rs 1433.6 crore) led by a healthy mix of realisation and volume growth. Volumes were at 2.88 MT for Q4FY19, up 5.8% YoY (above I-direct estimate of 2.81 MT) while realisations grew 7.1% YoY to Rs 5,182/t (vs. I-direct estimate of Rs 5,102/t). On the profitability front, EBITDA margins expanded 491 bps YoY to 18.7% (vs. I-direct estimate of 18%) while absolute EBITDA of JK Cement witnessed 53.6% growth in EBITDA to Rs 279.5 crore led by higher EBITDA margins. Led by a strong operational performance, PAT grew 55% YoY to Rs 150 crore vs. I-direct estimate of Rs 128 crore.


Outlook


With additional capacity coming in, the debt could increase to ~Rs 3200 crore in FY20E. However, improvement in margins and continued demand momentum on the back of infrastructure projects and housing should help the company manage to keep the debt/EBITDA of FY21E at similar levels of FY19. Hence, we value JK Cement at 9.2x Fy21E EV/EBITDA. We upgrade the stock to BUY recommendation with a target price of Rs 1,150.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on May 29, 2019 10:01 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #JK Cement #Recommendations

