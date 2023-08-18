Buy Jindal Steel and Power; target of Rs 810: ICICI Securities

Buy

ICICI Securities research report on Jindal Steel and Power

Jindal Steel & Power’s (JSPL) Q1FY24 EBITDA of INR 26.3bn was 6% and 16% ahead of our and consensus’ estimates. Key points: 1) EBITDA/t (adj.) of INR 14,485 was ahead of our estimate of INR 12,080; 2) net debt at a 15-year low level of INR 68.1bn; 3) commissioning of 6mtpa pellet plant at Angul (in Odisha) and mining leases for Utkal C and Gare Palma IV/6 have been concluded; and 4) key facilities for Angul-II have been delayed by a quarter on average. Going ahead, we have lowered our volume estimates by 6%/8% for FY24E/FY25E due to the slight delay in the commissioning of key steel making facilities; however, we expect profitability to improve further on lower coal/iron ore price and captive coal mining.

Outlook

As a result, we have raised our FY24E/FY25E EBITDA by 8%/5% resulting in a revised TP of INR 810 (earlier INR 750). Maintain BUY on the stock.

