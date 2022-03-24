English
    Buy Jindal Steel and Power; target of Rs 605 : Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Jindal Steel and Power recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 605 in its research report dated March 23, 2022.

    Broker Research
    March 24, 2022 / 05:15 PM IST
    The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E.  Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Jindal Steel and Power


    JSPL anticipates a steady domestic demand even at current price levels. The company does not expect any major demand destruction but believes there will be some demand deferrals due to the record high steel prices. The company has been able to secure significant orders from export markets especially in Europe, partly driven by the void created due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and China’s policy of reducing exports. The management believes that steel demand can be deferred at the best but cannot be postponed forever. The utilization rate is currently at high levels, but the company does not expect major capacity additions at industry level in FY23/24. JSPL will likely commission 3mt HSM in Feb’23, which will increase the share of finished steel in the overall sales basket and improve the blended NSR.



    Outlook


    The stock trades at 3.6x/2.4x our FY23E/24E EV/EBITDA. We maintain our BUY rating with a TP of INR605 premised on 5x FY23E EV/EBITDA.

    At 16:01 hrs Jindal Steel & Power was quoting at Rs 521.60, up Rs 10.70, or 2.09 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 529.40 and an intraday low of Rs 510.90.


    It was trading with volumes of 453,600 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 480,258 shares, a decrease of -5.55 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 3.65 percent or Rs 18.00 at Rs 510.90.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 514.30 and 52-week low Rs 297.25 on 23 March, 2022 and 25 March, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 1.42 percent below its 52-week high and 75.48 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 53,207.80 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Jindal Steel and Power #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: Mar 24, 2022 05:15 pm
