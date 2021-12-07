Buy Jindal Steel and Power; target of Rs 478: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

Motilal Oswal's research report on Jindal Steel and Power

Near-term demand is tepid and demand decline is seen (especially last month) due to (a) the ban on construction in the NCR region due to severe pollution levels, (b) an extended monsoon, (c) weak sentiment in the international market - consumers are adopting the wait-and-watch policy, and (d) sufficient inventory lying with traders, who, in a falling market, would try and liquidate rather than accumulate. However, pent-up demand is inevitable, as seen since the ebbing of the first COVID wave.



Outlook

However, considering a) the long-term growth plan already under implementation (funded largely through internal accruals), b) the target to turn net debt zero by Mar'23 at the latest, and c) the mix towards flats improving the blended NSR substantially, we are positive on the stock and maintain a BUY rating.

