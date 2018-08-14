App
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2018 04:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Jindal Steel and Power; target of Rs 305: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Jindal Steel and Power has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 305 in its research report dated August 10, 2018.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Jindal Steel and Power


Jindal steel & Power (JSP) reported Q1FY19 earnings in line with our estimates. Domestic operations posted EBITDA/t of Rs13,000 (PLe:Rs13,000), highest in the industry based on results announced so far. However, ramp-up of Angul plant remained below our expectation due to issues with caster and logistics bottlenecks. This led us to cut our domestic volume estimates by 12%/9% for FY19e/FY20e to 5.3mn/5.9mn tonnes (t). However, our earnings estimates remain unchanged due to commensurate increase in EBITDA/t to Rs12,200/Rs12,010.


Outlook


We reiterate BUY with TP of Rs305, EV/EBITDA of 6.5x FY20e.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 14, 2018 04:05 pm

tags #Buy #Jindal Steel and Power #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

