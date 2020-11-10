Buy Jindal Steel and Power; target of Rs 261: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Jindal Steel and Power

Jindal Power Limited (JPL), subsidiary of Jindal Steel and Power (JSP), emerged as the highest bidder in the auction of the 6mtpa Gare Palma IV/1 coal block at 25% of the coal price based on the National Coal Index. We estimate average savings of ~INR750/t on 6mt coal, implying savings of INR4.5b/year. Assigning a 5x EBITDA multiple could potentially add INR22/sh (~8%) to our SOTP value for JSP at INR261/share.

Outlook

Reiterate Buy, with SOTP-based TP of INR261, based on 5.0x FY22E EBITDA for the Steel business and DCF valuation for the Power business. At CMP, the stock trades attractively at 3.8x FY22E EV/EBITDA for the Steel business.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.