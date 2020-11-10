PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-jindal-steel-and-power-target-of-rs-261-motilal-oswal-6094891.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Bihar Election Results 2020
NDA : 126
MGB : 103

Need 19 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Nov 10, 2020 12:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Jindal Steel and Power; target of Rs 261: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Jindal Steel and Power recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 261 in its research report dated November 04, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Jindal Steel and Power


Jindal Power Limited (JPL), subsidiary of Jindal Steel and Power (JSP), emerged as the highest bidder in the auction of the 6mtpa Gare Palma IV/1 coal block at 25% of the coal price based on the National Coal Index. We estimate average savings of ~INR750/t on 6mt coal, implying savings of INR4.5b/year. Assigning a 5x EBITDA multiple could potentially add INR22/sh (~8%) to our SOTP value for JSP at INR261/share.



Outlook


Reiterate Buy, with SOTP-based TP of INR261, based on 5.0x FY22E EBITDA for the Steel business and DCF valuation for the Power business. At CMP, the stock trades attractively at 3.8x FY22E EV/EBITDA for the Steel business.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 10, 2020 12:08 pm

tags #Buy #Jindal Steel and Power #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.