Last Updated : Nov 06, 2020 04:38 PM IST

Buy Jindal Steel and Power; target of Rs 260: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Jindal Steel and Power has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 260 in its research report dated November 02, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Jindal Steel and Power


Jindal steel & Power’s (JSP) Q2FY21 EBITDA came in line with estimates at Rs27.0b. However, company missed our expectation on organic debt reduction due to fall in customer advances and lower trade payables. We maintain our estimates on debt reduction for FY21e and FY22e on the back of steady cash flows and lower base of customer advances/trade payables. JSP reduced net debt by 26%/Rs118bn over last four and half years at Rs342.7bn (not adjusted for Oman divestment) as on Q2FY21. Trajectory would further strengthen with reduction of Rs35-40bn/year on the back of higher capacity utilisation in both steel and Jindal Power (JPL), lean capex and lower iron ore cost with the liquidation of inventory lying at Sarda mines.



Outlook


Divestment of Oman based Shadeed steel operations strengthened B/S with reduction in debt by ~15%/Rs54bn and Net debt/EBITDA falling by 17% QoQ to 3.5x. Driven by continuous reduction in debt, attractive valuations and steady earnings outlook, we reiterate BUY with TP of Rs260.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 6, 2020 04:38 pm

tags #Buy #Jindal Steel and Power #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

