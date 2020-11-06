Buy Jindal Steel and Power; target of Rs 260: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Jindal Steel and Power

Jindal steel & Power’s (JSP) Q2FY21 EBITDA came in line with estimates at Rs27.0b. However, company missed our expectation on organic debt reduction due to fall in customer advances and lower trade payables. We maintain our estimates on debt reduction for FY21e and FY22e on the back of steady cash flows and lower base of customer advances/trade payables. JSP reduced net debt by 26%/Rs118bn over last four and half years at Rs342.7bn (not adjusted for Oman divestment) as on Q2FY21. Trajectory would further strengthen with reduction of Rs35-40bn/year on the back of higher capacity utilisation in both steel and Jindal Power (JPL), lean capex and lower iron ore cost with the liquidation of inventory lying at Sarda mines.

Outlook

Divestment of Oman based Shadeed steel operations strengthened B/S with reduction in debt by ~15%/Rs54bn and Net debt/EBITDA falling by 17% QoQ to 3.5x. Driven by continuous reduction in debt, attractive valuations and steady earnings outlook, we reiterate BUY with TP of Rs260.

