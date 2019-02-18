Buy Jindal Steel and; Power; target of Rs 230: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Jindal Steel & Power

Jindal steel & Power (JSP) reported Q3FY19 earnings in line with our estimates. Strong performance in domestic steel operations negated by weaker show in Jindal Power (JPL) and Oman steel operations. Domestic steel operation’s unitary EBITDA margins expanded 5% QoQ to Rs11,574 (PLe:Rs10,336), driven by better than expected realisations. Angul (BF +BoF) steel operations finally stabilized in January reaching 90% levels missing guidance by more than a year.

Outlook

We reiterate BUY with TP of Rs230, EV/EBITDA of 6.5x FY20e.

