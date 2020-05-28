Buy Jindal Steel and Power; target of Rs 213: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities research report on Jindal Steel and Power

JSPL’s Q4FY20 operational print was in-line with consolidated EBITDA of Rs22.2bn (I-Sec: Rs21.9bn). While Jindal Power’s (JPL) EBITDA surprised on the back of higher-than-expected production, standalone steel business witnessed volume miss on account of Angul blast furnace’s closure. Steel realisation and EBITDA/te performance was higher than expected with ~Rs3,200/te QoQ increase. Net debt continues to decrease with cashflow suggesting Rs11.8/40.37bn of deleveraging in H2/FY20.

Outlook

We maintain BUY with an unchanged target price of Rs213/share.



