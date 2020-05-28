App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 28, 2020 12:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Jindal Steel and Power; target of Rs 213: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities is bullish on Jindal Steel and Power has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 213 in its research report dated May 27, 2020.

ICICI Securities research report on Jindal Steel and Power


JSPL’s Q4FY20 operational print was in-line with consolidated EBITDA of Rs22.2bn (I-Sec: Rs21.9bn). While Jindal Power’s (JPL) EBITDA surprised on the back of higher-than-expected production, standalone steel business witnessed volume miss on account of Angul blast furnace’s closure. Steel realisation and EBITDA/te performance was higher than expected with ~Rs3,200/te QoQ increase. Net debt continues to decrease with cashflow suggesting Rs11.8/40.37bn of deleveraging in H2/FY20.


Outlook


We maintain BUY with an unchanged target price of Rs213/share.




For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on May 28, 2020 12:19 pm

tags #ICICI Securities #Jindal Steel and Power #Recommendations

