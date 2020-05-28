Buy Jindal Steel and Power; target of Rs 166: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Jindal Steel and Power

JSP’s 4QFY20 result highlights the benefits of higher steel realizations and cost efficiencies in its steel operations. 4QFY20 consolidated EBITDA was up 22% QoQ (20% YoY) to INR22.2b (v/s est. INR19.6b) due to higher steel prices in Indian and Oman operations.  JSP continues on the path of deleveraging as it reduced net debt by INR32b in FY20. We expect JSP to reduce its net debt by INR72b (INR71/share) over FY20-22E to INR307b from INR379b (incl. acceptances) at end-FY20.

Outlook

This would be done through FCF generation led by higher EBITDA. Re-iterate Buy with an SOTP-based target price of INR166/share.



For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.