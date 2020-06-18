App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2020 08:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Jindal Stainless; target of Rs 40: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Jindal Stainless has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 40 in its research report dated June 15, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Emkay Global Financial's report on Jindal Stainless


ASP miss of 8% resulted in lower-than-expected topline, which percolated to EBITDA miss. The plant was shut from March 25 to May 4. Nickel prices corrected by 18% and rupee depreciated by 5.4% during the quarter, impacting operating and financial results. The govt has extended the anti-dumping duty on certain grades of S300 stainless steel up to December 4. JSL expects imposition of anti-dumping duty on other grades of stainless steel and also filing for widening of the import base to protect the domestic market. Due to Covid-19, we build in 22% volume de-growth in FY21, largely coming in H1FY21, but expect a smart recovery in FY22, with 32% yoy growth as we expect demand to recover by Q4FY21.



Outlook


JSL is trading at 3.7x our FY22 EV. We cut our EBITDA by 34%/12% for FY21/22E, factoring in lower volumes and ASP. However, we still find value in the stock. Maintain Buy, with a revised TP of Rs40 (Rs46 earlier). Key risk is dumping by FTA countries.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

Read More
First Published on Jun 18, 2020 08:00 am

tags #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Jindal Stainless #Recommendations

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 18: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu cross 50,000 mark

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 18: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu cross 50,000 mark

WHO halts trial of hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19 patients

WHO halts trial of hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19 patients

Repatriation flights on June 18: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Repatriation flights on June 18: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

most popular

India-China border tension | Beijing's power projection comes at a wrong time for China

India-China border tension | Beijing's power projection comes at a wrong time for China

India-China border issue | Traders' body releases list of 500 items to be boycotted from China

India-China border issue | Traders' body releases list of 500 items to be boycotted from China

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.