Buy Jindal Stainless; target of Rs 40: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's report on Jindal Stainless

ASP miss of 8% resulted in lower-than-expected topline, which percolated to EBITDA miss. The plant was shut from March 25 to May 4. Nickel prices corrected by 18% and rupee depreciated by 5.4% during the quarter, impacting operating and financial results. The govt has extended the anti-dumping duty on certain grades of S300 stainless steel up to December 4. JSL expects imposition of anti-dumping duty on other grades of stainless steel and also filing for widening of the import base to protect the domestic market. Due to Covid-19, we build in 22% volume de-growth in FY21, largely coming in H1FY21, but expect a smart recovery in FY22, with 32% yoy growth as we expect demand to recover by Q4FY21.

Outlook

JSL is trading at 3.7x our FY22 EV. We cut our EBITDA by 34%/12% for FY21/22E, factoring in lower volumes and ASP. However, we still find value in the stock. Maintain Buy, with a revised TP of Rs40 (Rs46 earlier). Key risk is dumping by FTA countries.







