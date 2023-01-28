Buy Jindal Stainless; target of Rs 300: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Jindal Stainless
Jindal Stainless (JSL) is among leading stainless steel manufacturing companies in the world & India’s largest stainless steel manufacturer. JSL operates an integrated stainless steel plant at Jajpur, Odisha. The complex has a total stainless steel capacity of 1.1 million tonnes per annum • The company has readily available infrastructure for cost efficient brownfield expansion.
Outlook
We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value JSL at Rs 300, based on a merged entity basis.
