Buy Jindal Stainless; target of Rs 300: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Jindal Stainless

Jindal Stainless (JSL) is among leading stainless steel manufacturing companies in the world & India’s largest stainless steel manufacturer. JSL operates an integrated stainless steel plant at Jajpur, Odisha. The complex has a total stainless steel capacity of 1.1 million tonnes per annum • The company has readily available infrastructure for cost efficient brownfield expansion.

Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value JSL at Rs 300, based on a merged entity basis.

