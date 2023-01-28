English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Live Now Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 webinars
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Jindal Stainless; target of Rs 300: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Jindal Stainless recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 300 in its research report dated January 25, 2023.

    Broker Research
    January 28, 2023 / 08:46 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Jindal Stainless

    Jindal Stainless (JSL) is among leading stainless steel manufacturing companies in the world & India’s largest stainless steel manufacturer. JSL operates an integrated stainless steel plant at Jajpur, Odisha. The complex has a total stainless steel capacity of 1.1 million tonnes per annum • The company has readily available infrastructure for cost efficient brownfield expansion.

    Outlook

    We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value JSL at Rs 300, based on a merged entity basis.