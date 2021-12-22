MARKET NEWS

Buy Jindal Stainless: target of Rs 250: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities is bullish on Jindal Stainless recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 250 in its research report dated December 21, 2021.

December 22, 2021 / 04:49 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Securities research report on Jindal Stainless


Decline in Chinese stainless steel prices has compressed the converter spreads (Chart 1). We are not sure when exactly the spot will percolate into Jindal Stainless (JSL) or Jindal Stainless (Hissar) (JSHL) spreads, but we continue to build in ~Rs17,500/te of normalised spreads for FY23/24E (from Rs27,000/te expected in Q3FY22). With ~1mtpa volume expansion underway, we see progressive deleveraging/FCF generation, improvement in consolidated RoCEs (because of significantly lower capex intensity) and improvement in valuation multiples which a converter business model deserves. NCLT approval for merger of JSL and JSHL is awaited.



Outlook


We maintain BUY. We present the key takeaways from our recent management interactions in this report.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #ICICI Securities #Jindal Stainless #Recommendations
first published: Dec 22, 2021 04:49 pm

