Buy Jindal Stainless: target of Rs 230: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities is bullish on Jindal Stainless recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 230 in its research report dated September 23, 2021.

September 23, 2021 / 10:29 AM IST
 
 
ICICI Securities research report on Jindal Stainless


We hosted the management of Jindal Stainless (JSL). Management clarified the company’s product level strategy underlining the resurgence in demand that the 400 series sees in India. Expansion from 1.9mtpa to 2.9mtpa stays on track. Existing capacity will lead to 15-20% volume growth in FY22. Management pointed at its continued focus on deleveraging and guided for start of dividend payout as merger between JSL and Jindal Stainless (Hissar) (JSHL) concludes, likely in the near term.



Outlook


Maintain BUY with a target price of Rs230/share.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Sep 23, 2021 10:29 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.