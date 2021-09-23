Buy Jindal Stainless: target of Rs 230: ICICI Securities

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Securities research report on Jindal Stainless

We hosted the management of Jindal Stainless (JSL). Management clarified the company’s product level strategy underlining the resurgence in demand that the 400 series sees in India. Expansion from 1.9mtpa to 2.9mtpa stays on track. Existing capacity will lead to 15-20% volume growth in FY22. Management pointed at its continued focus on deleveraging and guided for start of dividend payout as merger between JSL and Jindal Stainless (Hissar) (JSHL) concludes, likely in the near term.

Outlook

Maintain BUY with a target price of Rs230/share.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More