Buy Jindal Stainless; target of Rs 227: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities' research report on Jindal Stainless

Hisar unit (JSHL) of Jindal stainless (JSL) has always been a profitable unit even in the turbulent times, despite being located in a landlocked area. Given JSHL's market position and 7.5% demand (improving infrastructure) CAGR for the next decade, we believe the group is well poised to capture higher market share. Besides this, the increase in contribution from VAP to 65% of the overall sales mix, will help the company to grow at 20% CAGR on earnings. We continue to remain positive on the company given its sustainable earnings, however strengthening dollar index and trade war could weigh on valuation multiples across the metal sector.

Outlook

We factor in the sharp fall in Jindal Stainless (JSL) price (36.6% stake)in our price target, We now value core business at 5x (earlier 6x) FY20E EV/EBITDA and investment in JSL (36.6% stake) at 25% holding company discount, thereby arriving at a revised target price of Rs227 (earlier Rs318). At CMP, the stock is trading at 3.0x/2.3x FY19E/FY20E EV/EBITDA. There could be upside risk to the price target if JSL price appreciates in the future.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.