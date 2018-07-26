App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2018 05:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Jindal Stainless; target of Rs 227: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities is bullish on Jindal Stainless has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 227 in its research report dated July 23, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Kotak Securities' research report on Jindal Stainless


Hisar unit (JSHL) of Jindal stainless (JSL) has always been a profitable unit even in the turbulent times, despite being located in a landlocked area. Given JSHL's market position and 7.5% demand (improving infrastructure) CAGR for the next decade, we believe the group is well poised to capture higher market share. Besides this, the increase in contribution from VAP to 65% of the overall sales mix, will help the company to grow at 20% CAGR on earnings. We continue to remain positive on the company given its sustainable earnings, however strengthening dollar index and trade war could weigh on valuation multiples across the metal sector.


Outlook


We factor in the sharp fall in Jindal Stainless (JSL) price (36.6% stake)in our price target, We now value core business at 5x (earlier 6x) FY20E EV/EBITDA and investment in JSL (36.6% stake) at 25% holding company discount, thereby arriving at a revised target price of Rs227 (earlier Rs318). At CMP, the stock is trading at 3.0x/2.3x FY19E/FY20E EV/EBITDA. There could be upside risk to the price target if JSL price appreciates in the future.
For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 26, 2018 05:09 pm

tags #Buy #Jindal Stainless #Kotak Securities #Recommendations

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.