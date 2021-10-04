MARKET NEWS

Buy Jindal Stainless; target of Rs 200: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Jindal Stainless recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 200 in its research report dated October 04, 2021.

October 04, 2021 / 02:25 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Jindal Stainless


Jindal Stainless (JSL) is India’s largest stainless steel manufacturer. JSL operates an integrated stainless steel plant at Jajpur, Odisha. The complex has a total stainless steel capacity of 1.1 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). JSL has a 1.1 MTPA integrated facility with backward integration (ferro chrome and captive power plant).



Outlook


Jindal Stainless’ share price has grown by ~4.3x over the last 20 months (from ~Rs 39 in February 2020 to ~Rs 168 levels in October 2021). We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value JSL at Rs 200, based on a merged entity basis.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management.

Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Jindal Stainless #Recommendations
first published: Oct 4, 2021 02:25 pm

