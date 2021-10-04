Buy Jindal Stainless; target of Rs 200: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Jindal Stainless

Jindal Stainless (JSL) is India’s largest stainless steel manufacturer. JSL operates an integrated stainless steel plant at Jajpur, Odisha. The complex has a total stainless steel capacity of 1.1 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). JSL has a 1.1 MTPA integrated facility with backward integration (ferro chrome and captive power plant).



Outlook

Jindal Stainless’ share price has grown by ~4.3x over the last 20 months (from ~Rs 39 in February 2020 to ~Rs 168 levels in October 2021). We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value JSL at Rs 200, based on a merged entity basis.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

