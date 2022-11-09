English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Only 1 days to go ! Only 1 days to go ! Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live at just 199 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Jindal Stainless; target of Rs 180: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Jindal Stainless recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 180 in its research report dated November 05, 2022.

    Broker Research
    November 09, 2022 / 03:11 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Jindal Stainless


    Jindal Stainless (JSL) is among the leading stainless steel manufacturing companies in the world & India’s largest stainless steel manufacturer. JSL operates an integrated stainless steel plant at Jajpur, Odisha. The complex has a total stainless steel capacity of 1.1 million tonnes per annum • The company has readily leveragable infrastructure for cost efficient brownfield expansion.



    Outlook


    We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value JSL at Rs 180, based on a merged entity basis.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Jindal Stainless - 07-11-2022 - icici

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Jindal Stainless #Recommendations
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 03:11 pm