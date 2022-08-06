 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Jindal Stainless; target of Rs 135: ICICI Direct

Aug 06, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on Jindal Stainless has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 135 in its research report dated August 03, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on Jindal Stainless

Jindal Stainless (JSL) is among the leading stainless steel manufacturing companies in the world & India’s largest stainless steel manufacturer. JSL operates an integrated stainless steel plant at Jajpur, Odisha. The complex has a total stainless steel capacity of 1.1 million tonnes per annum • The company has readily leveragable infrastructure for cost efficient brownfield expansion.

Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value JSL at Rs 135, based on merged entity basis.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Aug 6, 2022 10:00 am
