Last Updated : Jul 19, 2018 05:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Jindal Stainless; target of Rs 100: Edelweiss

Edelweiss bullish on Jindal Stainless has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 100 in its research report dated July 17, 2018.

Edelweiss' research report on Jindal Stainless


Jindal Stainless’ (JSL) Q1FY19 standalone EBITDA at INR3.8bn (up 50% YoY) was primarily driven by volume jumping 51% YoY to 217kt. Key highlights: 1) realisation rose 3% YoY to INR145K due to higher stainless steel prices; and 2) raw material cost jumped 19% YoY to INR102K/t owing to higher scrap prices. As a result, JSL reported profit at net level for sixth successive quarter.  Going ahead, management expects robust domestic stainless steel demand led by: 1) spurt in Indian Railways’ stainless steel coach production and; 2) newly introduced BIS-IV norms for automobiles. We believe that JSL will benefit from the focus on value-added products and ensuing capacity/production ramp up. At CMP, the stock is trading at 3.7x FY20E EBITDA.


Outlook


Maintain ‘BUY’ with TP of INR100, implying an exit multiple of 5x FY20E EBITDA.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 19, 2018 05:29 pm

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #Jindal Stainless #Recommendations

