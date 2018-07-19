Buy Jindal Stainless; target of Rs 100: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Jindal Stainless

Jindal Stainless’ (JSL) Q1FY19 standalone EBITDA at INR3.8bn (up 50% YoY) was primarily driven by volume jumping 51% YoY to 217kt. Key highlights: 1) realisation rose 3% YoY to INR145K due to higher stainless steel prices; and 2) raw material cost jumped 19% YoY to INR102K/t owing to higher scrap prices. As a result, JSL reported profit at net level for sixth successive quarter. Going ahead, management expects robust domestic stainless steel demand led by: 1) spurt in Indian Railways’ stainless steel coach production and; 2) newly introduced BIS-IV norms for automobiles. We believe that JSL will benefit from the focus on value-added products and ensuing capacity/production ramp up. At CMP, the stock is trading at 3.7x FY20E EBITDA.

Outlook

Maintain ‘BUY’ with TP of INR100, implying an exit multiple of 5x FY20E EBITDA.

