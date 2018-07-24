Buy Jindal Stainless; target of Rs 100: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Jindal Stainless

Jindal Stainless’ (JSL) post Q1FY19 results conference call has reaffirmed our view that the company is on the verge of a turnaround. Positives include: 1) FY19E exit melt capacity at 1.1mtpa places JSL in a formidable position in the domestic market; 2) cost pass on model coupled with higher volumes will drive EBITDA CAGR of 20% through to FY20E; and 3) EBITDA boost and lower leverage will ensure cumulative FCFE accretion of INR4-5bn through to FY20E.

Outlook

We also believe that the CDR exit will allow further operating flexibility. Maintain ‘BUY’ with a target price of INR100, implying an exit multiple of 5x FY20E EBITDA.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.