Buy Jindal Stainless; target of Rs 100: Edelweiss

Edelweiss bullish on Jindal Stainless has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 100 in its research report dated July 20, 2018.
Edelweiss' research report on Jindal Stainless
Jindal Stainless’ (JSL) post Q1FY19 results conference call has reaffirmed our view that the company is on the verge of a turnaround. Positives include: 1) FY19E exit melt capacity at 1.1mtpa places JSL in a formidable position in the domestic market; 2) cost pass on model coupled with higher volumes will drive EBITDA CAGR of 20% through to FY20E; and 3) EBITDA boost and lower leverage will ensure cumulative FCFE accretion of INR4-5bn through to FY20E.
Outlook
We also believe that the CDR exit will allow further operating flexibility. Maintain ‘BUY’ with a target price of INR100, implying an exit multiple of 5x FY20E EBITDA.
