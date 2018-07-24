App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2018 04:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Jindal Stainless; target of Rs 100: Edelweiss

Edelweiss bullish on Jindal Stainless has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 100 in its research report dated July 20, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Edelweiss' research report on Jindal Stainless


Jindal Stainless’ (JSL) post Q1FY19 results conference call has reaffirmed our view that the company is on the verge of a turnaround. Positives include: 1) FY19E exit melt capacity at 1.1mtpa places JSL in a formidable position in the domestic market; 2) cost pass on model coupled with higher volumes will drive EBITDA CAGR of 20% through to FY20E; and 3) EBITDA boost and lower leverage will ensure cumulative FCFE accretion of INR4-5bn through to FY20E.


Outlook


We also believe that the CDR exit will allow further operating flexibility. Maintain ‘BUY’ with a target price of INR100, implying an exit multiple of 5x FY20E EBITDA.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 24, 2018 04:54 pm

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #Jindal Stainless #Recommendations

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.