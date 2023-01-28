Buy Jindal Stainless Hisar; target of Rs 585: ICICI Direct
ICICI Direct is bullish on Jindal Stainless Hisar recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 585 in its research report dated January 25, 2023.
Broker Research
January 28, 2023 / 08:47 PM IST
ICICI Direct's research report on Jindal Stainless Hisar
Jindal Stainless (Hisar) (JSHL) is one of the leading players in the Indian stainless steel market. JSHL is the largest specialty stainless steel producer in India with a diversified value-added product portfolio • JSHL operates an integrated stainless steel plant at Hisar, Haryana. JSHL has a total melting capacity of 0.8 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).
Outlook
We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value JSHL at Rs 585, based on merger ratio.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.