Buy Jindal Stainless Hisar; target of Rs 585: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Jindal Stainless Hisar

Jindal Stainless (Hisar) (JSHL) is one of the leading players in the Indian stainless steel market. JSHL is the largest specialty stainless steel producer in India with a diversified value-added product portfolio • JSHL operates an integrated stainless steel plant at Hisar, Haryana. JSHL has a total melting capacity of 0.8 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value JSHL at Rs 585, based on merger ratio.

