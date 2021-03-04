Buy JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 1356: Dolat Capital Market

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Dolat Capital Market's research report on JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals

JBCPL hosted virtual analyst meet to share its mid to long term vision post the change in management after the buyout by PE firm KKR (54%) in July’20. The new management laid out a 6-point framework for sustainable mid-teens growth via therapy diversification, productivity improvement, leveraging existing capabilities in CMO, exploring M&A (brands, portfolio) and focus on deepening existing base through digitization.

Outlook

At CMP, stock trades at 24.7x FY22E and 21x FY23E EPS of Rs48.8 and Rs56.7 respectively

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More