Buy Jamna Auto; target of Rs 107: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Jamna Auto has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 107 in its research report dated May 30, 2018.
HDFC Securities's research report on Jamna Auto
Jamna Auto (JAMNA) posted strong numbers for 4Q. Revenue came at Rs 5.96bn (+56% YoY), driven by robust demand for high tonnage trucks along with increased volume in Lift Axle and Parabolic Spring. EBIDTA jumped 50% YoY to Rs 894mn with improved margin at 15% (+192bps QoQ) benefited from richer product mix and higher oplev. APAT stood at Rs 467mn (+34% YoY).
Outlook
We have increased earnings by 12% for FY19/20E, factoring in increasing revenue from parabolic springs, lift axle and aftermarket. Expect revenue/EPS growth of 16/30% over FY18-20E. Given the superior return ratios, ROE(+30%),and phenomenal growth, JAMNA will continue to trade at premium vs its historical multiple(15x). We value the stock at Rs 107 (20xFY20E) and recommend a BUY.
