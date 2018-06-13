Buy Jamna Auto; target of Rs 107: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities's research report on Jamna Auto

Jamna Auto (JAMNA) posted strong numbers for 4Q. Revenue came at Rs 5.96bn (+56% YoY), driven by robust demand for high tonnage trucks along with increased volume in Lift Axle and Parabolic Spring. EBIDTA jumped 50% YoY to Rs 894mn with improved margin at 15% (+192bps QoQ) benefited from richer product mix and higher oplev. APAT stood at Rs 467mn (+34% YoY).

Outlook

We have increased earnings by 12% for FY19/20E, factoring in increasing revenue from parabolic springs, lift axle and aftermarket. Expect revenue/EPS growth of 16/30% over FY18-20E. Given the superior return ratios, ROE(+30%),and phenomenal growth, JAMNA will continue to trade at premium vs its historical multiple(15x). We value the stock at Rs 107 (20xFY20E) and recommend a BUY.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.