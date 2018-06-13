App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2018 03:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Jamna Auto; target of Rs 107: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Jamna Auto has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 107 in its research report dated May 30, 2018.

HDFC Securities's research report on Jamna Auto


Jamna  Auto (JAMNA) posted strong numbers for 4Q. Revenue came at Rs 5.96bn (+56%  YoY),  driven  by  robust  demand for high tonnage trucks along with increased  volume  in Lift Axle and Parabolic Spring. EBIDTA jumped 50% YoY to Rs 894mn with improved margin at 15% (+192bps QoQ) benefited from richer product mix and higher oplev. APAT stood at Rs 467mn (+34% YoY).


Outlook


We have increased earnings  by 12% for FY19/20E, factoring in increasing revenue from parabolic  springs, lift  axle and aftermarket.  Expect revenue/EPS growth of  16/30% over FY18-20E. Given the superior return ratios, ROE(+30%),and  phenomenal  growth, JAMNA will continue to trade at premium vs its historical multiple(15x). We value the stock at Rs 107 (20xFY20E) and recommend a BUY.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 13, 2018 03:06 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Jamna Auto #Recommendations

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

