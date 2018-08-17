Buy Jamna Auto; target of Rs 100: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Jamna Auto

Jamna Auto (JAMNA) posted strong numbers for 1Q. Revenue jumped 107% YoY to Rs 5.6bn driven by strong growth in M&HCV truck segment (led by favorable base effect due to GST issue last year), increased volume in Lift Axle and price hike (~Rs 4K/per ton). EBIDTA jumped 146% YoY to Rs 753mn with 13.4% margin (+214bps YoY/-160bps QoQ, below est) impacted by muted aftermarket revenue. APAT stood at Rs 400mn (+130% YoY). We believe JAMNA is a key beneficiary of the shift in CV demand towards high-tonnage vehicles (Parabolic Springs and Lift Axle will witness enhanced demand, resulting in higher margins and realizations). The company is also keen to de-risk its business through expansion into aftermarkets and introducing new product segments (lift axles, air suspension etc). However, capacity constrains (current utilization ~85%), high capex requirement and uncertainty owing to revised axle load norms.

Outlook

We have cut EPS estimates by 6% for FY19/20 factoring in margin pressure and increase in depreciation and interest cost. Expect revenue/EPS growth of 17/27% over FY18-20E.Given the superior return ratios, ROE(+30%),and phenomenal growth, JAMNA will continue to trade at premium vs its historical multiple(15x). We value the stock at Rs 100 (20xFY20E) vs 107 earlier. Maintain BUY.

