English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Don't miss the exciting session on 'Make in India: Pharmacy of the World' where top business leaders reveal how the life sciences and pharma sector can become more aatmanirbhar. Click to attend:
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Jamna Auto Industries; target of Rs 99: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market is bullish on Jamna Auto Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 99 in its research report dated March 01, 2021.

Broker Research
March 02, 2021 / 04:45 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Jamna Auto Industries


Jamna Auto Industries (JAI) has maintained its dominance with 68% market share in the domestic OEM segment. JAI has presence amongst most domestic CV players with a relatively high wallet share like Ashok Leyland and Bharat Benz. As JAI’s facilities are located close to OEM plants, the company benefits from lower logistics costs, which makes it difficult for new entrants to garner market share from OEMs. JAI have tremendous potential to gain market share in the aftermarket segment led by launches of various products and expansion in distribution network. We forecast that the Revenue/EBITDA will grow at 48/57% CAGR over FY21-23E, led by revival in high tonnage MHCV segment with uptick in economic activities and margin expansion.



Outlook


At CMP the stock is trading at 17x for FY23E EPS and 3.8x for FY23E BV. We recommend Buy with upgraded TP of Rs 99 (based on 20x Sept 23E EPS).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Dolat Capital Market #Jamna Auto Industries #Recommendations
first published: Mar 2, 2021 04:45 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | PM Modi receives first dose of Covaxin; CoWin app glitches slow vaccine rollout

Coronavirus Essential | PM Modi receives first dose of Covaxin; CoWin app glitches slow vaccine rollout

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.