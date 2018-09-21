App
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2018 05:12 PM IST

Buy Jamna Auto Industries; target of Rs 99: CD Equisearch

CD Equisearch bullish on Jamna Auto Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 99 in its research report dated September 21, 2018.

CD Equisearch's research report on Jamna Auto Industries


Propelled by pick up in infrastructure projects and industrial activity, Indian commercial vehicle industry would grow in 9-11% range in the current fiscal, contends ICRA, a credit rating agency. It also reckons that growth would also get a boost from robust demand from consumption-led sectors and rural market - the recent CV demand pick up largely due to uptick in construction activity and overall healthy cargo demand. Nature of demand has varied though, contends the agency, with North India witnessing healthy demand for tractor trailers and MAVs haulage trucks arising from the automobile sector and allied industries.


Outlook


On balance we advise buying the stock with revised target of Rs 99 (previous target: Rs 70) based on 21x FY20e earnings (PEG ratio: 1) over a period of 9-12 months.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 21, 2018 05:12 pm

tags #Buy #CD Equisearch #Jamna Auto Industries #Recommendations

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

