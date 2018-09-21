Buy Jamna Auto Industries; target of Rs 99: CD Equisearch

CD Equisearch's research report on Jamna Auto Industries

Propelled by pick up in infrastructure projects and industrial activity, Indian commercial vehicle industry would grow in 9-11% range in the current fiscal, contends ICRA, a credit rating agency. It also reckons that growth would also get a boost from robust demand from consumption-led sectors and rural market - the recent CV demand pick up largely due to uptick in construction activity and overall healthy cargo demand. Nature of demand has varied though, contends the agency, with North India witnessing healthy demand for tractor trailers and MAVs haulage trucks arising from the automobile sector and allied industries.

Outlook

On balance we advise buying the stock with revised target of Rs 99 (previous target: Rs 70) based on 21x FY20e earnings (PEG ratio: 1) over a period of 9-12 months.

