    Buy Jamna Auto Industries; target of Rs 135: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Jamna Auto Industries recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 135 in its research report dated November 03, 2022.

    November 05, 2022 / 12:58 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Jamna Auto Industries


    Jamna Auto Industries (JAI) is a manufacturer of suspension products (leaf & parabolic) for commercial vehicles (largely M&HCV space). It was established in 1965. JAI has eight manufacturing plants in India, each in close proximity to CV OEMs, with installed capacity of ~3,00,000 metric tonnes. FY22 sales product mix: OEMs: 63%; new market: 37% • FY22 sales market mix: OEM:77%; new market (aftermarket + exports): 23%.



    Outlook


    We retain BUY on JAI amid cyclical recovery in its key target segment (M&HCV space), benign commodity price outlook & high return ratios matrix. Revising our forward estimates, we now value JAI at Rs 135 i.e. 25x P/E (~1x PEG) on FY24E EPS of Rs 5.5/share (earlier target price: Rs 155).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

