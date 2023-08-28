Buy Jamna Auto Industries; target of Rs 135: ICICI Direct

Buy

ICICI Direct's research report on Jamna Auto Industries

Jamna Auto Industries Ltd (JAI), headquartered in Delhi, is a manufacturer of suspension products primarily leaf & parabolic springs for Commercial Vehicles (largely M&HCV space). It has 10 Manufacturing plants spread across the country, each in close proximity to CV OEMs’, with installed capacity of ~3,00,000 metric tonnes. FY23 sales product mix: Existing Products: 56%; New Products: 44% • FY23 sales market mix: Existing Markets :80%; New Market:20% • Counts all major CV OEM’s as clients namely Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, VECV, etc.

Outlook

We assign a target price of ₹135 on Jamna Auto valuing it at 20x P/E on FY25E with muted commodity price outlook seen supporting margins in near to medium term.

Jamna Auto Industries - 28 -08 - 2023 - icici